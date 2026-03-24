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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 24, 2026 at 6:05 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SAISD votes to close middle school, approve contract with charter network
  • Texas Education Agency directs schools to eliminate César Chávez refrences
  • San Antonio seeks input to help rename César E. Chávez Blvd.
  • Legal fight escalates over SA Philharmonic's home
  • Councilwoman pushes for program to target disengaged youth

Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 88. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 64.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro