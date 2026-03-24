TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SAISD votes to close middle school, approve contract with charter network

Texas Education Agency directs schools to eliminate César Chávez refrences

San Antonio seeks input to help rename César E. Chávez Blvd.

Legal fight escalates over SA Philharmonic's home

Councilwoman pushes for program to target disengaged youth

Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 88. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 64.