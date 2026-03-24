TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SAISD votes to close middle school, approve contract with charter network
- Texas Education Agency directs schools to eliminate César Chávez refrences
- San Antonio seeks input to help rename César E. Chávez Blvd.
- Legal fight escalates over SA Philharmonic's home
- Councilwoman pushes for program to target disengaged youth
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 88. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 64.
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