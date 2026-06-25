TPR News Now: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Flu vaccinations for service members become mandatory again

San Antonio ISD names a lone finalist for superintendent

Northside ISD approves proposed compensation plan

Local leaders approve major voting equipment purchases

Controversy over Ye concert exposes city shortcomings

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 93 and some breezes. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 75.