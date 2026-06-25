TPR News Now: Thursday, June 25, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Flu vaccinations for service members become mandatory again
- San Antonio ISD names a lone finalist for superintendent
- Northside ISD approves proposed compensation plan
- Local leaders approve major voting equipment purchases
- Controversy over Ye concert exposes city shortcomings
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 93 and some breezes. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 75.
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