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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, August 3, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:06 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA Book Festival asks for support amid potential budget cuts
  • University Health plans to keep property tax rate unchanged
  • SwRI spearheads first temperature measurement beneath Jupiter's moon
  • San Antonio Botanical Garden embraces math on Infinity Day

Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny and hot day. A high near 101 with heat index values as high as 104.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro