TPR News Now: Monday, August 3, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA Book Festival asks for support amid potential budget cuts

University Health plans to keep property tax rate unchanged

SwRI spearheads first temperature measurement beneath Jupiter's moon

San Antonio Botanical Garden embraces math on Infinity Day

Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny and hot day. A high near 101 with heat index values as high as 104.