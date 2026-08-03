TPR News Now: Monday, August 3, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA Book Festival asks for support amid potential budget cuts
- University Health plans to keep property tax rate unchanged
- SwRI spearheads first temperature measurement beneath Jupiter's moon
- San Antonio Botanical Garden embraces math on Infinity Day
Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny and hot day. A high near 101 with heat index values as high as 104.
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