TPR News Now: Monday, July 27, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Authorities investigate drowning in Nueces River
- Lawmakers raise concerns over possible expiration of USMCA
- Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones asks for help supporting local organizations
- U.S. to resume imports of Mexican cattle next month
- Studies examine feasibility of Austin-San Antonio rail
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 103.
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