TPR News Now: Monday, July 27, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Authorities investigate drowning in Nueces River

Lawmakers raise concerns over possible expiration of USMCA

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones asks for help supporting local organizations

U.S. to resume imports of Mexican cattle next month

Studies examine feasibility of Austin-San Antonio rail

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 103.