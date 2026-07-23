TPR News Now: Thursday, July 23, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Over 5,000 trainees moved from dorms at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
- NOAA forecaster says El Niño is here to stay
- Kerrville warns of sewer overflow
- New digital billboard campaign brings awareness to human trafficking
- Tropical Storm Bertha approaches
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and very hot, with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 108.
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