TPR News Now: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Over 5,000 trainees moved from dorms at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

NOAA forecaster says El Niño is here to stay

Kerrville warns of sewer overflow

New digital billboard campaign brings awareness to human trafficking

Tropical Storm Bertha approaches

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and very hot, with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 108.