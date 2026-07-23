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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, July 23, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:07 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Over 5,000 trainees moved from dorms at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
  • NOAA forecaster says El Niño is here to stay
  • Kerrville warns of sewer overflow
  • New digital billboard campaign brings awareness to human trafficking
  • Tropical Storm Bertha approaches

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and very hot, with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 108.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro