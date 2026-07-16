TPR News Now: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



EF-1 tornado confirmed in Bexar County Wednesday; cleanup efforts continue

State, local officials urge vigilance amid severe weather

North East ISD one of 20 school districts part of federal probe

Community leaders unveil AdviseMe210.org

Today's weather in San Antonio: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with risks of flooding. A high near 86. A flood watch continues until Thursday at 7 p.m.