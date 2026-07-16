TPR News Now: Thursday, July 16, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- EF-1 tornado confirmed in Bexar County Wednesday; cleanup efforts continue
- State, local officials urge vigilance amid severe weather
- North East ISD one of 20 school districts part of federal probe
- Community leaders unveil AdviseMe210.org
Today's weather in San Antonio: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with risks of flooding. A high near 86. A flood watch continues until Thursday at 7 p.m.
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