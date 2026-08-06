TPR News Now: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Southwest ISD superintedent resigns
- National Democrats target Texas' 23rd Congressional District race
- SA Mayor Jones holds public listening sessions on Spurs arena
- CDC recalls jalapeños over possible salmonella
- Indoor farming company shuts down SA operation
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 106.
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