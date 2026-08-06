TPR News Now: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Southwest ISD superintedent resigns

National Democrats target Texas' 23rd Congressional District race

SA Mayor Jones holds public listening sessions on Spurs arena

CDC recalls jalapeños over possible salmonella

Indoor farming company shuts down SA operation

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 106.