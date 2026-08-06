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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, August 6, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 6, 2026 at 5:56 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Southwest ISD superintedent resigns
  • National Democrats target Texas' 23rd Congressional District race
  • SA Mayor Jones holds public listening sessions on Spurs arena
  • CDC recalls jalapeños over possible salmonella
  • Indoor farming company shuts down SA operation

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 106.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro