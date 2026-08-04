TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Public hearing in SA examines effects of immigration enforcement
- Kerrville still cleaning up after last month's flood
- Critics warn of effects of TX's Delta 8 ban
- SA launches a Public Safety Fire Response dashboard
- New exhibit traces conjunto music's lineage in South Texas
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 104.
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