TPR News Now: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Parents of children with disabilities sue Bexar County school district over allegations of abuse

Builders and federal officials rally to halt worksite immigration enforcement in South Texas

Automated license plate readers create privacy concerns

North Side residents on alert after recent high-profile crimes

Today's weather in San Antonio: Another hot, muggy day with a high near 100, feeling closer to 107.