TPR News Now: Thursday, July 30, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Parents of children with disabilities sue Bexar County school district over allegations of abuse
- Builders and federal officials rally to halt worksite immigration enforcement in South Texas
- Automated license plate readers create privacy concerns
- North Side residents on alert after recent high-profile crimes
Today's weather in San Antonio: Another hot, muggy day with a high near 100, feeling closer to 107.
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