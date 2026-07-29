TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Lawmakers urge federal government to close Dilley detention center
- Spurs agree to pay up for failed MLS bid
- Environmental groups warn against pollutants in local data centers
- SA's biggest colleges and universities head back to school Aug. 24
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 107.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.