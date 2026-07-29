TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Lawmakers urge federal government to close Dilley detention center

Spurs agree to pay up for failed MLS bid

Environmental groups warn against pollutants in local data centers

SA's biggest colleges and universities head back to school Aug. 24

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 107.