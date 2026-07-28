TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Laredo officials call for federal review of breakaway border buoys
- Uvalde County begins documenting flood damage
- Kerr County commissioners meet for the first time since the floods
- A landmark Market Square shop closes after three decades
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99 and heat index values as high as 108.
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