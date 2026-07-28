TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Laredo officials call for federal review of breakaway border buoys

Uvalde County begins documenting flood damage

Kerr County commissioners meet for the first time since the floods

A landmark Market Square shop closes after three decades

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99 and heat index values as high as 108.