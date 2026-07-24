TPR News Now: Friday, July 24, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Cotulla remains at risk even as the Nueces River has crested
- Camp Mystic parents will have a formal role in camp's bankruptcy case
- Democratic Socialists of America talk goals, stigmas
- SA's Magik Theater expands accessibility efforts in "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"
Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 94.
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