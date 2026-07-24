TPR News Now: Friday, July 24, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Cotulla remains at risk even as the Nueces River has crested

Camp Mystic parents will have a formal role in camp's bankruptcy case

Democratic Socialists of America talk goals, stigmas

SA's Magik Theater expands accessibility efforts in "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"

Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 94.