TPR News Now: Monday July 20, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Residents of Kerrville, Uvalde begin cleanup efforts after flooding
- Torrential rain boosts Edward Aquifer levels; Canyon Lake rises dramatically
- New World screwworm now reported in the Rio Grande Valley
- City of San Antonio reaches tentative agreement with police union
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index of 101.
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