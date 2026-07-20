TPR News Now: Monday July 20, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Residents of Kerrville, Uvalde begin cleanup efforts after flooding

Torrential rain boosts Edward Aquifer levels; Canyon Lake rises dramatically

New World screwworm now reported in the Rio Grande Valley

City of San Antonio reaches tentative agreement with police union

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index of 101.