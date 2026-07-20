© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday July 20, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published July 20, 2026 at 6:23 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Residents of Kerrville, Uvalde begin cleanup efforts after flooding
  • Torrential rain boosts Edward Aquifer levels; Canyon Lake rises dramatically
  • New World screwworm now reported in the Rio Grande Valley
  • City of San Antonio reaches tentative agreement with police union

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index of 101.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro