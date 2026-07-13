TPR News Now: Monday, July 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Young mariachi musician released from ICE custody
- Preliminary report outlines what went wrong in Laredo plane crash
- Advocates are helping business owners understand their rights
- New World screwworm causes $500M per year in losses in Mexico
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 91 and a heat index of 101.
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