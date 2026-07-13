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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, July 13, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Young mariachi musician released from ICE custody
  • Preliminary report outlines what went wrong in Laredo plane crash
  • Advocates are helping business owners understand their rights
  • New World screwworm causes $500M per year in losses in Mexico

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 91 and a heat index of 101.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro