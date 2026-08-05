TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Gov. Abbott takes aim at city-owned utilities, including CPS Energy

A public hearing Tuesday examined impacts of immigration enforcement

How HIV funding cuts could be detrimental for local nonprofits

SAWS cuts nearly $600m from infrastructure plan

Spurs CEO responds to putting Spurs arena to another public vote

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 107.