TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Gov. Abbott takes aim at city-owned utilities, including CPS Energy
- A public hearing Tuesday examined impacts of immigration enforcement
- How HIV funding cuts could be detrimental for local nonprofits
- SAWS cuts nearly $600m from infrastructure plan
- Spurs CEO responds to putting Spurs arena to another public vote
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 107.
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