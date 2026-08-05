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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:05 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Gov. Abbott takes aim at city-owned utilities, including CPS Energy
  • A public hearing Tuesday examined impacts of immigration enforcement
  • How HIV funding cuts could be detrimental for local nonprofits
  • SAWS cuts nearly $600m from infrastructure plan
  • Spurs CEO responds to putting Spurs arena to another public vote

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index of 107.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro