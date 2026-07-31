TPR News Now: Friday, July 31, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Community Foundation of the TX Hill Country commits $18 million for this year's flood recovery

Mexico says it won't sue SpaceX over rocket debris

Bonham Exchange will close for up to 5 months while it installs a fire suppressant sprinkler system

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico campaigns in San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio: Another hot, muggy day with a high of 100, feeling like 107.