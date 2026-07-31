TPR News Now: Friday, July 31, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Community Foundation of the TX Hill Country commits $18 million for this year's flood recovery
- Mexico says it won't sue SpaceX over rocket debris
- Bonham Exchange will close for up to 5 months while it installs a fire suppressant sprinkler system
- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico campaigns in San Antonio
Today's weather in San Antonio: Another hot, muggy day with a high of 100, feeling like 107.
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