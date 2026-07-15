TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



More flooding in San Antonio, Highway 90 corridor; drivers urged to plan ahead

Mexico begins filing complaints over ICE deaths

Local artists talk about the role of art and culture in Project Marvel

Why the U.S. can't afford to wait in New World screwworm outbreak

Today's weather in San Antonio: 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with risks of flooding. A high near 82. A flood watch continues until Thursday at 7 p.m.