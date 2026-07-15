TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- More flooding in San Antonio, Highway 90 corridor; drivers urged to plan ahead
- Mexico begins filing complaints over ICE deaths
- Local artists talk about the role of art and culture in Project Marvel
- Why the U.S. can't afford to wait in New World screwworm outbreak
Today's weather in San Antonio: 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with risks of flooding. A high near 82. A flood watch continues until Thursday at 7 p.m.
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