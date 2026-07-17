TPR News Now: Friday, July 17, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Recovery efforts continue in Kerrville this morning following heavy flooding

First responders carry out high water rescues

Hill Country Relief Fund mobilizes again

Meteorologist weighs in on the role of a warming climate in flooding

San Antonio park begins cleanup efforts after tornado

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Conditions will stay sunny and hot this weekend with highs in the low 90s.