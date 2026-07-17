TPR News Now: Friday, July 17, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Recovery efforts continue in Kerrville this morning following heavy flooding
- First responders carry out high water rescues
- Hill Country Relief Fund mobilizes again
- Meteorologist weighs in on the role of a warming climate in flooding
- San Antonio park begins cleanup efforts after tornado
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Conditions will stay sunny and hot this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.