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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, July 17, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:10 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Recovery efforts continue in Kerrville this morning following heavy flooding
  • First responders carry out high water rescues
  • Hill Country Relief Fund mobilizes again
  • Meteorologist weighs in on the role of a warming climate in flooding
  • San Antonio park begins cleanup efforts after tornado

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Conditions will stay sunny and hot this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro