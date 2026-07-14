TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Spurs hold first community meeting on Project Marvel; local artist to shape artwork in the entertainment district
- Rep. James Talarico unveils border security plan
- How Bexar County plans to avoid a property tax increase
- Rain and flooding threaten San Antonio, the surrounding area
Today's weather in San Antonio: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A flood watch is in effect until Thursday at 7 p.m.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.