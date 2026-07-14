TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Spurs hold first community meeting on Project Marvel; local artist to shape artwork in the entertainment district

Rep. James Talarico unveils border security plan

How Bexar County plans to avoid a property tax increase

Rain and flooding threaten San Antonio, the surrounding area

Today's weather in San Antonio: 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A flood watch is in effect until Thursday at 7 p.m.