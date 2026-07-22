TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones considers ending Ready to Work amid budget deficit
- Advocate speaks out against Bible-infused Texas reading list
- SA nonprofit launches new flood relief program
- How to keep pets safe in the heat
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and very hot, with a high near 100 and heat index values as high as 110.
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