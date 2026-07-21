TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Zavala County residents help their neighbors recover from floods

SAISD board officially hires new superintendent

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones weighs in on $158M budget gap

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio to build a new home



Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index of 103.