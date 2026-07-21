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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:23 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Zavala County residents help their neighbors recover from floods
  • SAISD board officially hires new superintendent
  • Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones weighs in on $158M budget gap
  • Youth Orchestras of San Antonio to build a new home

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index of 103.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro