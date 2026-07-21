TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Zavala County residents help their neighbors recover from floods
- SAISD board officially hires new superintendent
- Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones weighs in on $158M budget gap
- Youth Orchestras of San Antonio to build a new home
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index of 103.
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