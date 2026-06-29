TPR News Now: Monday, June 29, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Councilmembers ask for special meeting over proposed downtown Spurs arena

Family of SA mariachi musician advocate for his release

South Texas nun released after being detained by ICE

Hunt residents discuss new flood warning systems

Saharan dust lingers across South Texas

Today's weather in San Antonio: Widespread haze in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 100.