TPR News Now: Monday, June 29, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Councilmembers ask for special meeting over proposed downtown Spurs arena
- Family of SA mariachi musician advocate for his release
- South Texas nun released after being detained by ICE
- Hunt residents discuss new flood warning systems
- Saharan dust lingers across South Texas
Today's weather in San Antonio: Widespread haze in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 100.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.