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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, June 29, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 29, 2026 at 6:04 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Councilmembers ask for special meeting over proposed downtown Spurs arena
  • Family of SA mariachi musician advocate for his release
  • South Texas nun released after being detained by ICE
  • Hunt residents discuss new flood warning systems
  • Saharan dust lingers across South Texas

Today's weather in San Antonio: Widespread haze in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 100.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro