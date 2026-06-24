TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA councilmembers won't support canceling Ye concert

More flood survivors return home in Kerrville

Judson ISD appoints 5th leader this year

Bexar County OKs big tax break for Toyota

Spurs add youth and size in the NBA draft

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny through mid-morning, then it will gradually become sunny with a high near 93.