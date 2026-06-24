TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA councilmembers won't support canceling Ye concert
- More flood survivors return home in Kerrville
- Judson ISD appoints 5th leader this year
- Bexar County OKs big tax break for Toyota
- Spurs add youth and size in the NBA draft
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny through mid-morning, then it will gradually become sunny with a high near 93.
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