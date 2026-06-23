TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Mayor Jones speaks on Lackland flu outbreak; warns against delayed SAWS rate increase

Texas Education Agency opens investigation into Judson ISD

Psychiatric bed numbers stay stagnant

SA to face drier, warmer temperatures this summer

Today's weather in San Antonio: Clear with a high near 93 and a heat index of 102. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 76.