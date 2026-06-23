TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones speaks on Lackland flu outbreak; warns against delayed SAWS rate increase
- Texas Education Agency opens investigation into Judson ISD
- Psychiatric bed numbers stay stagnant
- SA to face drier, warmer temperatures this summer
Today's weather in San Antonio: Clear with a high near 93 and a heat index of 102. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 76.
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