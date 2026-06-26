TPR News Now: Friday, June 26, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- A breakdown of all the proposed taxes, fees, and rate increases in San Antonio
- New World screwworm is a threat to the state's deer population
- Alamo Colleges hosts an exhibit honoring conjunto legend, Flaco Jimenez
Today's weather in San Antonio: sunny, breezy, high of 94, heat index of 102. Warm breezy conditions continue into the weekend.
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