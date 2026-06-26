TPR News Now: Friday, June 26, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



A breakdown of all the proposed taxes, fees, and rate increases in San Antonio

New World screwworm is a threat to the state's deer population

Alamo Colleges hosts an exhibit honoring conjunto legend, Flaco Jimenez

Today's weather in San Antonio: sunny, breezy, high of 94, heat index of 102. Warm breezy conditions continue into the weekend.