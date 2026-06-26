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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, June 26, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published June 26, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • A breakdown of all the proposed taxes, fees, and rate increases in San Antonio
  • New World screwworm is a threat to the state's deer population
  • Alamo Colleges hosts an exhibit honoring conjunto legend, Flaco Jimenez

Today's weather in San Antonio: sunny, breezy, high of 94, heat index of 102. Warm breezy conditions continue into the weekend.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez