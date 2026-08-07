© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, August 7, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:05 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • CPS Energy leaders push back against Gov. Abbott's target of local utilities
  • SA mayor, councilmember clash over Project Marvel
  • Camp Mystic wants protection from individual lawsuits
  • SA Philharmonic to pay $232k in legal dispute settlements

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 97 and a heat index of 105.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

TPR News Now
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro