TPR News Now: Friday, August 7, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



CPS Energy leaders push back against Gov. Abbott's target of local utilities

SA mayor, councilmember clash over Project Marvel

Camp Mystic wants protection from individual lawsuits

SA Philharmonic to pay $232k in legal dispute settlements

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 97 and a heat index of 105.