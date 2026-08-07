TPR News Now: Friday, August 7, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- CPS Energy leaders push back against Gov. Abbott's target of local utilities
- SA mayor, councilmember clash over Project Marvel
- Camp Mystic wants protection from individual lawsuits
- SA Philharmonic to pay $232k in legal dispute settlements
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 97 and a heat index of 105.
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