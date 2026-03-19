TPR News Now: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA council members propose renaming César E. Chávez Blvd.

César Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation announces it will dissolve

New study tests three FDA-approved drugs for slowing aging

Bexar, Medina counties continue to attract data centers

SA airport sees shifts in traffic patterns amid construction

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 84. Clear tonight with a low around 55.