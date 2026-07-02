TPR News Now: Thursday, July 2, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SAPD Chief William McManus moves up retirement for new job at Pearl
- How Mexico could expand sterile fly production to fight New World screwworm
- Another group pushes to fast-track improvements on Texas Highway 46
- Fire inspector gives firework safety tips for this holiday weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 93.
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