TPR News Now: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SAPD Chief William McManus moves up retirement for new job at Pearl

How Mexico could expand sterile fly production to fight New World screwworm

Another group pushes to fast-track improvements on Texas Highway 46

Fire inspector gives firework safety tips for this holiday weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 93.