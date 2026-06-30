TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Brackenridge Park lawsuit reaches the U.S. Supreme Court

Texas Republicans adopt platform against IVF

New Braunfels expecting high tourism at rivers this year

PETA wants investigation into Texas Biomed over escaped baboons

World Cup continues to excite local fans

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 94 and some breezy winds. Cloudy tonight with a low near 75.