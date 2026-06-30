TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Brackenridge Park lawsuit reaches the U.S. Supreme Court
- Texas Republicans adopt platform against IVF
- New Braunfels expecting high tourism at rivers this year
- PETA wants investigation into Texas Biomed over escaped baboons
- World Cup continues to excite local fans
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 94 and some breezy winds. Cloudy tonight with a low near 75.
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