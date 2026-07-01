TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Congress members push for annual flu vaccinations for U.S. military

SA's largest school districts struggle with financial strain, low enrollment

Kerr County agrees who will operate and maintain flood warning system

Kerrville plans for first July 4th celebration since floods

Gas prices spiking again in Texas

Today's weather in San Antonio: A small chance of showers in the early morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 100.