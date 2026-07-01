TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Congress members push for annual flu vaccinations for U.S. military
- SA's largest school districts struggle with financial strain, low enrollment
- Kerr County agrees who will operate and maintain flood warning system
- Kerrville plans for first July 4th celebration since floods
- Gas prices spiking again in Texas
Today's weather in San Antonio: A small chance of showers in the early morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 100.
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