TPR News Now: Monday, March 23, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



New developments may stave off Corpus Christi Water crisis

San Antonio ISD to consider middle school closure

Judson ISD trustees continue investigations into two board members

SA approves new rules for develops to limit displacement

Prominent South Texas journalist dies

Alamo team discovers Battle-era cannonball

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 60.