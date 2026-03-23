TPR News Now: Monday, March 23, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- New developments may stave off Corpus Christi Water crisis
- San Antonio ISD to consider middle school closure
- Judson ISD trustees continue investigations into two board members
- SA approves new rules for develops to limit displacement
- Prominent South Texas journalist dies
- Alamo team discovers Battle-era cannonball
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 60.
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