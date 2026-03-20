TPR News Now: Friday, March 20, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA council members weigh in on possible Chávez Blvd. renaming
- City of San Antonio will not observe the César Chávez holiday
- Federal judge ends asylum case for Liam Conejo and his family
- Proposed residential high rises near planned ballpark to get reviewed
- Spurs clench a playoff berth
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 89. Clear tonight with a low near 58.
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