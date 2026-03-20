TPR News Now: Friday, March 20, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA council members weigh in on possible Chávez Blvd. renaming

City of San Antonio will not observe the César Chávez holiday

Federal judge ends asylum case for Liam Conejo and his family

Proposed residential high rises near planned ballpark to get reviewed

Spurs clench a playoff berth

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 89. Clear tonight with a low near 58.