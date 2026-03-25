TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Edgewood ISD school will soon be under control of charter system
- Bexar County Family Justice Center receives new designation
- Port Arthur oil refinery explosion under investigation
- Helicopter crashes near Boerne
- Annual Austin festival gives artists with disabilities a chance to shine
Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 89.
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