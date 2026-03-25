TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Edgewood ISD school will soon be under control of charter system

Bexar County Family Justice Center receives new designation

Port Arthur oil refinery explosion under investigation

Helicopter crashes near Boerne

Annual Austin festival gives artists with disabilities a chance to shine

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 89.