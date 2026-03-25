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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:59 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Edgewood ISD school will soon be under control of charter system
  • Bexar County Family Justice Center receives new designation
  • Port Arthur oil refinery explosion under investigation
  • Helicopter crashes near Boerne
  • Annual Austin festival gives artists with disabilities a chance to shine

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 89.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro