SA schools see varied measles vaccination rates; CHRISTUS to close down hospital; Rodeo's grand steer sells for $140k

Infectious diseases expert talks measles for immunocompromised

Health officials say people who are disabled and immunocompromised — and their caretakers — need to be wary of the current measles outbreak in Texas, and the recent potential exposure in San Antonio.

Dr. Jason Bowling, University Health's director of hospital epidemiology, gave advice for caretakers who become ill.

"They should use hand hygiene frequently, and they should also be cleaning environmental surfaces frequently," he said. "They should implement that [routine] until they're past the time period of [there] being a more transmissible risk."

The immunocompromised are among the most at-risk for contracting measles and other severe illnesses.

How Bexar County schools fare in measles vaccination rates

Bexar County schools have a much higher vaccination rate than Gaines County in West Texas, where a measles outbreak is concentrated.

State records show 94.4% of Bexar County kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles last year. Individual school systems have much lower vaccination rates.

Twenty-six Bexar County school systems are below the 95%, so-called herd immunity — most are private schools and charter schools.

Edgewood ISD and Northside ISD are just below 95%, but vaccination rates can vary from school to school.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa to close Medical Center location

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital Medical Center will close its doors come April 25.

All inpatient beds will be replenished at the new tower opening at the Westover Hills location, 13 miles away from the Medical Center location off Babcock Rd.

Associates currently at the hospital will be placed at other area CHRISTUS facilities.

The decision follows an evaluation of the hospital's operations to meet the needs of the community.

SA mayoral candidates receive placement on the May ballot

A lottery was held by the City of San Antonio Monday to determine the order of candidates' names on the May 3 municipal ballot.

The random lottery drawing is intended to avoid giving preference to any one mayoral candidate.

Former Secretary of State Rolando Pablos will be listed first among the 27 mayoral candidates on the ballot.

YOSA brings 'Carmina Burana' to the Tobin

The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio will tackle Carl Orff's Carmina Burana this weekend.

YOSA's music director Troy Peters said this instantly recognizable 20th century piece harkens to medieval times.

“It's texts that were written by monks in medieval Germany, but then set to music with this incredibly vital, life-affirming energy," he said. "It's a hit tune that just keeps drawing people in over and over again.”

The concert is Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the Tobin Center. Click here for more details.

Rodeo's grand champion steer sells for $140k

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's grand champion steer, John, sold for $140,000 this weekend.

John was raised for sale at the livestock show by Aniston Floyd from the Denver City, Texas Future Farmers of America program.

Students use the money from the livestock show to further their education.