YOSA to bring intense piece to the Tobin Center this Sunday

The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio—YOSA—is about to tackle a tough one. Music Director Troy Peters said this is a tough one— and a fun one.

“Carmina Burana is one of the most famous pieces of music in the world, and a lot of people don't even know they know it, but then when they hear the beginning … it's just, it's absolutely thrilling music,” Peters said.

And if you watch the YouTube of a previous YOSA performance, his words are accurate. And really, Carmina Burana is a real departure from the music of its era. Music from the Middle Ages tended to be religious and severe in nature. Not so Carmina Burana.

“A lot of the music in this is about springtime and drinking and good food and love, and it's just sort of a celebration of the earthy side of life,” he said.

That it was about what it was about is surprising, and even more so considering who wrote it.

“It's texts that were written by monks in medieval Germany, but then set to music with this incredibly vital, life affirming energy, and it's just, it's a hit tune that just keeps drawing people in over and over again,” Peters said.

YOSA isn’t delivering all this music in and of itself. The 100-voice San Antonio Mastersingers and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio will sing the piece’s powerful vocals.

“We have three amazing soloists. We have singers who have performed at the Metropolitan Opera and who are coming to San Antonio to sing solos in this piece,” he said. “It's one of the biggest things you'll ever see on stage, all together, hundreds of musicians working together to make this thing happen."

Peters said the playing of it, and of course the listening to it being played live, is a gas.

“The whole thing is just lots and lots of fun, but everybody in the orchestra is having a good time, and you'll feel that energy when you're in the audience,” he said. “You'll see the orchestra on stage having a time. You'll see the chorus just singing their guts out, and it’s a really fun way to spend the evening.”

He also said tickets are going fast.

“We had a sellout at our holiday concert in December, and we had lots of people who were disappointed they didn't get in. So my advice would be act now.”