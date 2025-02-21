© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

Wemby sidelined for the rest of the season; Texas measles explained; State House unveils its education proposal

By Marian Navarro
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:17 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Another day of cold temperatures across San Antonio, with a cloudy high of only 36. A slight chance of drizzle or freezing rain begins tonight.

Texas House unveils education proposal

House Bill 2 addresses public education spending and the creation of a school-voucher-like program.

It would increase the basic allotment — the minimum amount schools get per student —by just $220.

That's far less than what school districts and advocates were hoping for. State lawmakers haven’t increased funding for public schools since 2019.

The House version of the voucher bill would likely give families more money to pay for private school than the $10,000 allocated in the Senate voucher bill.

Victory Wembanyama to miss the rest of Spurs' season

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama is out for the season with deep vein thrombosis — a blood clot in his shoulder.

Acting head coach Mitch Johnson said at a pregame press conference Thursday that Wemby developed a shoulder injury after the recent All-Star Break.

He said it's a tough loss for the team with just a few games away from playoff contention.

"It changes things," he said. "Someone of his magnitude that plays a role like him, even more so."

Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters on Spurs Media Day on Oct. 2, 2023.
Texas measles explained

At least 58 cases of measles in Texas have been confirmed in the last week, though it has not reached Bexar County.

The virus is highly contagious — it can remain on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms include rash, fever, runny nose, and red watery eyes. The virus is common among children and adolescents.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is recommended to be administered to children between 12 and 15 months and a second dose around four years.

A measles vaccination
RAICES announces layoffs

San Antonio-based Refugee And Immigrant Center for Education and legal Services (RAICES) notified employees last week of job losses, according to the Texas Workforce Commission's website

This comes in the wake of funding cuts and freezes throughout the refugee services system.

Earlier this week, the federal government sent stop work orders to lawyers representing 26,000 children in the immigration system.

Battle of Iwo Jima commemorated in 3-day event

The National Museum of the Pacific War will honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima with a three-day event, beginning today.

The month-long major battle began Feb. 19, 1945, and saw some of the bloodiest fighting in the Pacific Theater. Nearly 7,000 Americans died.

All events are free and include a plaque dedication, a concert by a chamber group that accompanies silent films, and a battle reenactment.

The National Museum of the Pacific War
Rodeo rides into the sunset this weekend

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo winds down this weekend, with the last full day on Sunday.

Final shows of the rodeo concert series include:

  • Nelly at the Fronk Bank Center after the 7 p.m. rodeo
  • Nate Smith after the noon rodeo Saturday
  • Dwight Yoakum closes the concerts after the 7:30 p.m. rodeo on Saturday
"Let's Rodeo" sign stands south of the food court at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
