Freezing rain back in Hill Country forecast; San Antonio warm-up starts on Sunday

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory ends at 9 a.m. on Friday for the San Antonio area because wind chills as low as 18 are likely to end around then.

The expiration of the Cold Weather Advisory does not mean the cold weather will leave the area right away, just that the coldest of the cold from an Arctic cold front is over.

The National Weather Service reported that San Antonio set a record low of 21 at 7:40 on Thursday morning. That's 25 degrees below normal. A low of 30 was expected Friday morning. The low for Saturday morning was predicted to be just above the freezing mark.

Light freezing rain is back in the forecast beginning Friday night for portions of the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor, north of San Antonio.

Any ice accumulations were expected to be at a tenth of an inch or well below, and that accumulation would most likely be found on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Around half the area may see rain only on Saturday.

While the high on Sunday will only be in the 60s, that's a 20-degree warm up from some of the previous days in the Alamo City.

Warm southerly winds bring more seasonable temperatures with them to start the next work week in San Antonio. Highs in the 70s are likely from Monday through Thursday. Lows in the 40s and 50s are expected during that same time frame.

Forecasters said another cold front was likely late Wednesday of next week but was expected to be much weaker than the previous two that chilled the city for a whole week.