Measles: Questions and answers about the virus and prevention

The measles outbreak continues in Texas, but it hasn't reached Bexar County yet.

Officials with San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said they were monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, TPR offers some insight into symptoms, preventative care and more.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is found in the throat and nose mucus of an infected person.

Texas Health and Human Services explained that the virus is so contagious that 90% of people close to someone infected and who are not immune will contract the virus.

The virus can live for two hours on surfaces, and it spreads from person to person through sneezes and coughs. In fact, the virus can live in the air for two hours after an infected person sneezes or coughs.

The virus is common in childhood and adolescence, though rates fell due to the development of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

How can people protect themselves and their children?

Measles is preventable with the MMR vaccine. The American Academy of Pediatrics explained that about 95 of every 100 people vaccinated with one dose are protected, and 97-99 out of 100 are protected with two doses.

The virus is common among children, so the first dose of the vaccine is recommended around 12-15 months and the second dose at 4-6 years.

For adults, one dose is recommended for adults not at a high risk of exposure.

For those with children who are too young to receive the vaccine, they are advised to practice good hygiene like handwashing and to remind anyone in their home to do the same. They should also limit babies' exposure to crowds, disinfect surfaces and keep anyone with a cold away from young babies.

What are the signs and symptoms?

For those concerned that their child may have contracted measles, they can look for these symptoms:



Cough

Runny nose

Red watery eyes

Fever of 103º or higher

A rash forms first on the face and head and moves down to the other areas of the body. The rash can last around 5-6 days and will appear after the fever sets in.

The symptoms usually set in around 8-12 days after exposure. An infected person is contagious up to four days before the rash appears and four days after the rash appears, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The virus can also lead to more serious complications like pneumonia, brain swelling, deafness, and sometimes can be fatal.

What is the status in Northwest Texas?

Measles cases in Texas have more than doubled since last week, with at least 58 confirmed cases and 17 hospitalizations.

Four of the cases were vaccinated, and the rest were not.

The outbreak was originally identified in Gaines County. Many of the cases are school-aged children.

Health and Human Services advised parents that if children have suspected or confirmed cases of measles, they should stay home from school or childcare until four days after the rash appears.