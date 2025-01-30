SAPD talks role in immigration enforcement; Bibliotech opens new site; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lists top Senate priorities

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for some showers in the early morning, otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 76. A low around 47 tonight.

SAPD discusses its role in immigration enforcement

The San Antonio Police Department released a statement last week saying it would cooperate with federal immigration officials, as state law requires.

Chief William McManus explained during a local town hall Wednesday that SAPD has agreed to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to enter the department’s holding facility for arrestees the agency is targeting.

“We all agreed on every three hours, ICE would come in, look for their people, and be gone,” he said.

McManus also rejected claims that San Antonio acts as a sanctuary city. He said SAPD has never denied a request from federal immigration authorities for assistance.

SA sees some crimes fall in 2024

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus discussed last year’s crime stats at a public town hall on Wednesday.

Violent crime, property crime, and crimes against society were all down. Property crimes fell 7.7%, with a dramatic decrease in auto crimes, vehicle crimes, vehicle burglaries, and vehicle thefts.

SAPD’s average response time in 2024 was an improvement over the previous two years.

The department took five minutes, 56 seconds for an emergency call last year. Average response time was 30 seconds longer in 2023.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick reveals legislative priorities

The state budget, school vouchers, and banning the sale of THC products lead the list of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s top 25 legislative priorities this session.

The list includes a mix of high-expense items and issues designed to appeal to the conservative Republican base.

One potential source of controversy with the Texas House could be a proposal to lift the property tax homestead exemption to $140,000 for most homeowners and $150,000 for seniors.

Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political science professor, said this is a rare moment where Patrick’s interests align both with Gov. Greg Abbott’s and House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Government/Politics Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils legislative priorities for 2025 The state budget, school vouchers and a THC ban topped Patrick’s list. His other top goals include raising the property tax exemption for homeowners, improving electric and water infrastructure, and aiding the federal government with the deportation of people who are in the U.S. without legal status.

Federal workers urged not to resign

The largest union representing federal workers in the nation has blasted the Trump Administration's so-called buyout of federal workers.

Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said federal workers should not view the offer as voluntary. He called the move a purge of dedicated civil servants that could cause chaos for Americans.

The Alamo Federal Executive Board reports there are 38,000 federal workers in the San Antonio area.

The White House has said defense and postal jobs and those related to Social Security and Medicare & Medicaid are not included in the so-called buyout.

BiblioTech opens a new site

Bexar County's free digital library system, BiblioTech, is opening a new site today at a girl-focused nonprofit.

BiblioTech Niña will be the home of a number of learning opportunities for participants in Girls, Inc, their families, and the public.

There will be digital navigation education sessions and a digital library that includes an extensive collection of books, audiobooks, movies, and more.

The new site at Girls Inc. at 2214 Basse Road will be open to the public every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pearl gains two pedestrian bridges

The bridges link the bustling Pearl to neighborhoods and new developments on the west side.

The Cooper Bridge — named after the barrel-maker for the brewery — will connect over to the Cooper residential complex across the river.

A couple of blocks north, the Brewmeister's Bridge — named after the chief brewer of the beer at Pearl — will open in the coming weeks.

Pearl officials said the new bridges will not only give people better access to the Pearl, but also a better sense of community.

Economy & Labor Two new walk bridges stretch across the San Antonio River at Pearl The walkways enable people moving into new apartment houses on the west side of the San Antonio River to easily access the shopping campus, and it provides shoppers on the campus easy access to the new businesses on the other side of the water. Listen • 1:04

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.