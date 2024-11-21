San Antonio council discusses new Spurs arena, CPS surplus, overdose crisis; More UT System students may get free tuition

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 72 and a low of 46. Expect warmer temperatures by Sunday.

The tropics: There is no tropical activity in the Caribbean, Gulf or Atlantic regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

San Antonio City Council discusses new Spurs arena, CPS surplus, overdose crisis declaration

There are several high interest topics on the San Antonio City Council's agenda today.

One is the so-called "Project Marvel" — the multimillion-dollar proposal that could include a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs. Council members will be briefed on the proposed Sports & Entertainment district at Hemisfair and the surrounding area. The project also calls for the potential expansion of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, improvements to the Alamodome and a new downtown event venue.

It will also consider what to do with the nearly $26 million surplus earned by CPS Energy for selling energy outside of San Antonio. Some council members say the surplus should be returned to CPS to reduce future rate hikes.

Several council members are frustrated that CPS can’t give them a clear answer on how much the surplus will actually reduce a future rate hike request. District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran said if CPS can’t do that, the council should use the money for energy efficiency projects of its own.

Councilmembers will also vote on a resolution that would declare overdoses a public health crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 500 people died from drug overdose in Bexar County in 2023. CDC and the State of Texas both report that Bexar has been among the top counties in Texas for drug overdose for more than five years. The hope is that the move will raise awareness and prioritize resources to address the deaths.

UT System may raise family income bracket for free tuition

Families with an income of less than $100,000 will likely soon qualify for tuition-free education at all nine universities in the University of Texas System.

The Board of Regents for the University of Texas System is scheduled to vote today on the proposal, which is expansion of the Promise scholarship program already offered at many UT schools.

The so-called Promise Plus program lifts the income cap for UTSA students from $70,000 to $100,000.

Ranger who led Sutherland Springs shooting probe will lead DPS

The Texas Ranger who led the investigation into the 2017 Sutherland Springs mass shooting has been tapped to lead the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Freeman Martin, who most recently served as senior deputy director of the DPS, was selected on Tuesday by the public safety commission to be its 14th director.

He has led a number of high-profile investigations, including the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting that left 26 people dead and 22 others wounded. The Lubbock-area native has also established a Texas Anti-Gang Center in San Antonio.

He'll replace the retiring Steven McGraw after Nov. 30. McGraw came under heavy criticism for the DPS' handling of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde in 2022.

Former cartel leader in San Antonio courtroom

Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, a former Mexican cartel leader, pleaded guilty to 15 charges in federal court in San Antonio this week.

The nephew of former leaders of the notorious Zetas cartel was arrested in March 2022 in Nuevo Laredo in what officials called one of the most important captures of the past decade, dealing a major blow to a criminal organization operating in the U.S.-Mexico border involved in drug trafficking, gun violations, and money laundering.

His operations included trafficking large quantities of cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine, and employing juveniles for criminal activities. Treviño is also linked to multiple murders tied to his cartel's brutal enforcement tactics.

After the arrests of his uncles, Treviño — who was born in the U.S. — took over the Cartel del Noreste, rebranding it while maintaining control over Nuevo Laredo, a critical smuggling hub. Treviño remains in U.S. custody and is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for May.

Holiday lights returning to the River Walk

San Antonio is ready dazzle people visiting the city for the holidays

Kelly Saunders with the City of San Antonio said the lights on the River Walk never fail to amaze: “The world famous San Antonio River Walk is going to be illuminated in thousands of lights from Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, through Jan. 13. We have over 200,000 lights on the River Walk, including on all of the extremely tall bald cypress trees.”

Saunders added it will be easier for drivers too. "On Tuesdays after 5 p.m., parking is free in city-owned lots and garages. We also have city tower Sundays, which is free parking all day, in the city tower garage. It's really well-located next to main plaza near the River Walk.”

For more information on holiday events, check out VisitSanAntonio.com.