San Antonio ISD to vote on terms of ballpark deal; Rock ‘n’ Roll run ends in 2024; San Antonio celebrates Haitian community

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 79 and a low of 55. A Pacific front moved through the area early on Monday and brought a good chance of rain. A second, stronger cold front arrives late Tuesday or early Wednesday, bringing gusty north winds and low temperature in the 40’s for San Antonio on Wednesday night.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center reported that the remnants of Tropical Storm Sara further weakened on Monday morning. It poses no threat to Texas. There was no other significant tropical weather in the region. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

SAISD board votes tonight on terms of ballpark deal

The San Antonio ISD school board meets tonight at 5:30 to vote on the terms under which the district would agree to sell land for the Missions ballpark.

Its counteroffer included a $45 million school, a new parking garage, $400,000 a year for 30 years, and a guarantee of at least 1,250 units of affordable housing in the district.

Alejandra Lopez, president of the San Antonio Alliance, which represents SAISD staff, said the terms are strong: “We feel like the board has very clearly heard the message from the community, which is that if they are going to sell this land, it should be a deal that benefits the SAISD community overall.”

The district’s counteroffer needs board approval before the superintendent can take them to the parties involved with the stadium to negotiate.

Education San Antonio ISD releases counteroffer for proposed land sale to Missions baseball team Trustees for the San Antonio Independent School District are expected to vote Monday, Nov. 18, on a proposal to sell district land to the owners of the Missions baseball team.

E.coli in carrots sickens dozens of people in U.S.

At least 39 people, including one in Texas, have gotten sick due to an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple brands of organic carrots.

Grimmway Farms recalled on Saturday multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots. Brands include Target's Good & Gather, Trader Joe's, Cal-Organic and others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to throw out the recalled carrots and wash items or surfaces that they may have touched.

The full list of recalled carrots is at fda.gov.

U.S. Rep. Gonzales slams Trump's deportation plan

Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans on Sunday.

The Republican appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and said that if deportations target others besides convicted criminals, “the government has failed us. ... If the message is that 'we’re here to deport your abuelita,' that's not gonna work well."

Gonzales warned that deporting people like farm workers and nurses would be mistake.

A crackdown on the border and deportations are issues that Trump has said are Day 1 agenda items when he takes office.

Gonzales was previously censured by the Texas GOP for departing from the Republicans' party line when he supported some gun restrictions and LGBTQ rights.

SpaceX plans another Starship test this week

The company said the launch window will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the facility at Boca Chica in South Texas.

The test flight will focus on the booster capabilities, as well as the mechanism the company is using to catch its boosters.

The main spacecraft will continue toward a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean after its sub-orbital flight.

The sixth flight test was originally scheduled for Monday. SpaceX did not explain the change in test launch dates.

David Martin Davies / TPR Musicians at the Haitian Culture Festival on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

San Antonio celebrates its Haitian community

Over the weekend, the city's Haitian community gathered in a show of unity and to highlight the positive contributions Haitians have made to Texas.

Haitian immigrants don’t have a massive presence in Texas but their numbers have been growing, according to Bernadette Williams, organizer of the Haitian Culture Festival: “We need to show a more positive image of Haiti. We’ve heard things that people are saying about us – so many things – but we have so much to show.”

Williams said her 12-year old son is feeling the impact of the negative claims about Haitians. She said the day after the Nov. 5 election he asked if they could remove a small Haitian flag from their car because he was afraid they would be attacked.

“I’m like 'no ... we’re strong. We need to show that we need to be proud of being Haitian,' " she explained. "So, yeah, it was a pretty hard moment for me.”

Williams said her community is proud of their Haitian heritage. She said they want to demonstrate they are contributing members of the economy and not represented by the false claims from Republican leaders.

2024 is the last year for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Organizers announced that the event, which began in 2008, will not return in 2025.

But the City of San Antonio plans to unveil its own running event next year. The city will offer more details at an event tonight at 6 at Hemisfair's Civic Park.

The last Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon takes place this year on Dec. 7 and 8.