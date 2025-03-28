© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

Selena's killer denied parole; Toxic vitamin A levels ID'd in West Texas measles patients; More 1604/I-10 closures this weekend

By Marian Navarro
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:20 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A high near 76 with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will drop by the end of the day.

Selena's killer denied parole

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman serving a life sentence for the 1995 murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Saldívar, now 64, was a business manager for Selena and the founder of her fan club. She shot the singer at a motel in Corpus Christi.

This Monday marks 30 years since Selena's death.

Saldívar's next parole eligibility is in March of 2030.

Selena mural by San Antonio artist Christopher Montoya.
Criminal Justice
Yolanda Saldivar, convicted of killing Selena, will stay in prison
Joey Palacios
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to deny parole over 'the Nature of the Offense.' She will be eligible again in 2030.

Vitamin A poisonings detected amid measles medical disinformation

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock confirms it’s treating children with severe cases of measles who are also suffering from vitamin A toxicity.

According to the hospital, they have admitted fewer than 10 pediatric patients who were all initially hospitalized due to measles complications but have elevated levels of vitamin A that is resulting in abnormal liver function.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recommended to take high doses of vitamin A to counter the measles outbreak.

There is no evidence that using vitamin A will treat or prevent measles.

A sign is posted in German at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Public Health
West Texas children treated for vitamin A toxicity as medical disinformation spreads alongside measles outbreak
David Martin Davies
Medical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A.

Disability nonprofit opens disaster survey

Disability Rights Texas invites the disability community and the public to participate in its 2025 Disaster Resilience Survey.

The annual survey was started after the deadly February 2021 winter storm and has been successful in determining what is needed among the disability community during distressed emergencies.

The deadline to complete the survey is May 31.

A man uses a wheelchair.
Bioscience-Medicine
Disability Rights Texas opens disaster resilience survey to individuals with disabilities
Jackie Velez
The deadline to complete the survey is May 31.

San Antonio lawmakers fight DOGE initiative targeting national parks

That DOGE decision would terminate the lease for the San Antonio National Park headquarters, servicing the San Antonio Missions National Park.

Democratic Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Greg Casar and Henry Cuellar say the Government Services Administration closure would endanger the safety and threaten the maintenance and preservation of the missions themselves.

The Congressmen sent a letter to the acting GSA Administrator warning that the park headquarters closure would also lead to increased vandalism and jeopardize the safety of priceless historical artifacts.

Voting rights group reacts to Trump's proposed election changes

President Trump has signed an executive order that calls for proof of citizenship for voter registration and Election Day deadlines for mail ballots.

Angelica Razo — deputy director of campaigns & programs for the voting rights group Mi Familia Vota — told TPR's The Source that the order disenfranchises voters of color.

"We just see this as the most recent attempt to silence our voters and seize power in a very undemocratic way," she said.

Voters line up to cast their votes at Northwest Vista College on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Government/Politics
Trump’s executive order on elections could block voters from the polls
David Martin Davies
President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order that demands broad changes to how elections are run in the United States. Critics say the order is overreaching and unconstitutional but if allowed to stand would prevent millions of qualitied Americans from being able to vote in federal elections.

More road closures at 1604/I-10 interchange this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation says starting today from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound I-10 main lanes and all cloverleaf ramps will be closed, the same schedule is expected for each night.

On Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. the eastbound I-10 frontage road and some cloverleaf ramps will be closed.

These closures are a continuation of last weekend's closures to finish the final steel beams as part of the Loop 1604 Expansion Project

