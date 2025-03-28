Selena's killer denied parole; Toxic vitamin A levels ID'd in West Texas measles patients; More 1604/I-10 closures this weekend

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A high near 76 with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will drop by the end of the day.

After a final round of heavy rain and storms Friday morning, rain chances will decrease late Friday. Warm and humid conditions will return for the weekend into early next week. pic.twitter.com/4kuvlOu6wP — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 27, 2025

Selena's killer denied parole

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman serving a life sentence for the 1995 murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Saldívar, now 64, was a business manager for Selena and the founder of her fan club. She shot the singer at a motel in Corpus Christi.

This Monday marks 30 years since Selena's death.

Saldívar's next parole eligibility is in March of 2030.

Vitamin A poisonings detected amid measles medical disinformation

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock confirms it’s treating children with severe cases of measles who are also suffering from vitamin A toxicity.

According to the hospital, they have admitted fewer than 10 pediatric patients who were all initially hospitalized due to measles complications but have elevated levels of vitamin A that is resulting in abnormal liver function.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recommended to take high doses of vitamin A to counter the measles outbreak.

There is no evidence that using vitamin A will treat or prevent measles.

Disability nonprofit opens disaster survey

Disability Rights Texas invites the disability community and the public to participate in its 2025 Disaster Resilience Survey.

The annual survey was started after the deadly February 2021 winter storm and has been successful in determining what is needed among the disability community during distressed emergencies.

The deadline to complete the survey is May 31.

San Antonio lawmakers fight DOGE initiative targeting national parks

That DOGE decision would terminate the lease for the San Antonio National Park headquarters, servicing the San Antonio Missions National Park.

Democratic Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Greg Casar and Henry Cuellar say the Government Services Administration closure would endanger the safety and threaten the maintenance and preservation of the missions themselves.

The Congressmen sent a letter to the acting GSA Administrator warning that the park headquarters closure would also lead to increased vandalism and jeopardize the safety of priceless historical artifacts.

Voting rights group reacts to Trump's proposed election changes

President Trump has signed an executive order that calls for proof of citizenship for voter registration and Election Day deadlines for mail ballots.

Angelica Razo — deputy director of campaigns & programs for the voting rights group Mi Familia Vota — told TPR's The Source that the order disenfranchises voters of color.

"We just see this as the most recent attempt to silence our voters and seize power in a very undemocratic way," she said.

Government/Politics Trump’s executive order on elections could block voters from the polls President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order that demands broad changes to how elections are run in the United States. Critics say the order is overreaching and unconstitutional but if allowed to stand would prevent millions of qualitied Americans from being able to vote in federal elections. Listen • 24:29

More road closures at 1604/I-10 interchange this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation says starting today from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound I-10 main lanes and all cloverleaf ramps will be closed, the same schedule is expected for each night.

On Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. the eastbound I-10 frontage road and some cloverleaf ramps will be closed.

These closures are a continuation of last weekend's closures to finish the final steel beams as part of the Loop 1604 Expansion Project

🚧WEEKEND CONSTRUCTION🚧

3/28 - 3/31



Various closures at Loop 1604 & I-10 in NW SA. Most traffic impacts limited to overnight hours.



🌙9PM - 5AM

⛔️WB I-10

⛔️Cloverleaf ramps



☀️5AM - 9PM

⛔️Minor closures



Details ➡️https://t.co/XVQ99UbXPn

Subscribe➡️ https://t.co/mBMT0kvygt pic.twitter.com/Lm8MifwjDf — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) March 27, 2025