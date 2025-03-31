Nirenberg speaks out against tariffs; San Antonians rally for trans visibility; Men's NCAA Final Four set for SA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Areas of fog are forecast throughout the morning; otherwise, it will be sunny today with a high near 86. Increasing clouds tonight, for a low around 62.

San Antonians gather for trans visibility rally

Around 250 protesters gathered Saturday morning at the Bexar County Courthouse for the “March of Us” rally.

The event began with several speakers addressing the crowd and a Native American prayer called the Seven Directions.

Attendee Ben Harrell described himself as a trans ally.

"Trans people just want to live. They just want to exist, and they want to go about and live their lives without any interference from the government and others," he said.

Mayor Nirenberg speaks out against tariffs

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico last week to speak out against the Trump administration's tariffs.

25% tariffs on auto imports go into effect this week. More tariffs are expected to be announced on goods from all over the world.

Nirenberg said on social media that 1 in 5 jobs in Texas relies on international trade and 300,000 jobs are on the line in Texas within the automotive industry.

Mexico is San Antonio's largest global trade partner. He says intentional trade lifted thousands of local families into the middle class.

Almost every economist is hinting at very real impacts on local American job markets.



International trade helped lift thousands of San Antonio families into the middle class as our city became the economic gateway to Mexico.



Young San Antonio voters to engage with mayoral candidates

The inaugural Future Ready Bexar County Youth-Led Mayoral Candidate Forum and Resource Fair is bringing San Antonio youth together to engage with the many mayoral candidates.

The event aims to amplify the young voices in local elections and educate the community on key issues—as well as inspire voter participation.

The forum will be held on April 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Laurie Auditorium at Trinity University.

Register for the event here.

Llano librarian reaches settlement in book removal lawsuit

A Llano County librarian who was fired for refusing to purge LGBTQ books has received a six-figure legal settlement.

Suzette Baker was fired in 2022 as head librarian for not removing the books deemed "pornographic" for depictions of LGBTQ storylines and others about race.

Baker reached a $225,000 settlement on Monday, March 24, in her wrongful termination lawsuit, according to court records.

The county faces another federal lawsuit over the book removals.

Anti-sex trafficking billboards go up in time for Final Four

Advocacy group Rights4Girls targeted multiple cities with the billboard campaign that aims to expose the realities of the sex trade and the potential harm to women and girls by sex buyers.

"We really want to challenge the public to interrogate some of the common misconceptions," said Yasmin Vafa, the Executive director of Rights4Girls.

Billboards have been placed in eight cities hosting the NCAA tournament

The billboard in San Antonio is at IH-10 and Crossroads.

Men's NCAA Final Four set for SA this weekend

The tournament will feature all number one seeds. On Saturday, Florida will take on Auburn, followed by Duke and Houston at the Alamodome.

There are a number of events being held in conjunction with the games for visitors and residents, including a fan festival, a one-mile dribble course for kids, a river rally, and a river parade.

Click here for more information.