SA council to consider abortion travel fund; Major TX education bills face hearing; Bank executive discusses tariffs

Local out-of-state abortion fund to be discussed this week

San Antonio City Council will vote later this week on whether to allocate $100,000 dollars to support out-of-state abortion travel and other reproductive health services.

Council members initiated the process after the half-a-million dollar Reproductive Justice Fund did not support any abortion-related services.

The city will likely face lawsuits from anti-abortion groups and possibly the state if it approves the funding on Thursday.

Top bank executive discusses tariffs

President Trump argues his planned auto import tariffs will spur vehicle manufacturing in the U.S.

Laredo-based IBC Bank executive Gerry Schwebel believes this may be easier said than done.

"Do we have the people? Do we have the skills in our workforce adequately to bring back any form of manufacturing?" he asked.

In February, Toyota announced more than $6.5 million in grants to East Central ISD to boost STEM education—saying it needs a pipeline of students to be the workforce of tomorrow.

Texas House Committee hears veteran mental health bill

The Texas House of Representatives Subcommittee on Defense & Veteran affairs heard testimony on House Bill 1965.

The bill asks the Texas Veterans Commission to conduct a study to evaluate ways to improve and expand veterans' mental health services.

The study must include recommendations on expanding the number of certified peer service coordinators.

The committee heard from witnesses in support of HB 1965. It was left pending.

Deadline to register for May 3 election approaches

April 3 is the last day to register to vote in the May municipal elections in San Antonio.

Registration applications must be postmarked by Thursday to the Bexar County Elections Office.

Twenty-seven candidates are on the ballot for San Antonio mayor and all city council positions are up for grabs.

Committee to mull over major education bills

The House Public Education committee is scheduled to consider two of the biggest bills it’ll hear all session today: a school funding bill and a proposal that would create voucher-like Education Savings Accounts.

Those ESAs would let parents use public funds towards private school costs.

It’s expected the committee will take a vote on both pieces of legislation, which some lawmakers say is too soon to make a decision.

Gators spotted in RGV following floods

Residents of the Rio Grande Valley are being warned to be on the lookout for alligators following last week's floods.

The Texas Department of Transportation says dozens of gators have been spotted in several cities in the Valley, including a highway in Los Fresnos.

Some areas of the Rio Grande Valley received up to 25 inches of rain. Waterways flowed over their banks ... drawing the gators out of their usual habitat.

At least three people died in South Texas following the floods.

🐊🐊👀WATCH OUT FOR GATORS on the roadside or in flooded areas. Our crews spotted these four-legged friends along FM 106, north of Los Fresnos, while monitoring our state highways. pic.twitter.com/4Jss8M4T3r — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) March 31, 2025

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report .