Final Four safety plans unveiled; Ex-SAPD officers appear in court in Melissa Perez case; TX Senate OKs prayer by teachers

Court hearing held for officers charged in Melissa Perez's death

Three former San Antonio police officers appeared in court Tuesday in connection to the shooting and killing of Melissa Perez, a woman who had an apparent mental health crisis in her home in 2023.

The hearing centered over an accusation from the defense team that the district attorney’s office failed to turn over documents that could prove the initial arrest warrant for the three defendants was acquired improperly.

The judge said he would review the defense's argument.

Officials discuss Final Four safety plans

Fan safety will be a top priority during this Final Four Weekend in San Antonio.

Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Tuesday that bags and backpacks must be clear and see-through at official events.

SAPD has also taken steps to prevent vehicle intrusion in event areas.

Fire Chief Valerie Frausto said there will be various first-aid stations at every event venue for any medical needs.

Texas A&M San Antonio breaks ground on child care center

The new facility will be able to serve up to 400 children a day, with a focus on infants and toddlers.

Anyone who lives or works in Bexar County will be able to enroll their child.

Tuition will be on a sliding scale based on a family’s ability to pay.

The child care center is slated to open in the summer of 2026.

Bill that allows prayer by teachers advances

The Texas Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that would let teachers pray or engage in religious speech in the classroom.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that a high school football coach could pray on the field during and after games.

GOP Senator Tan Parker said his bill would only write that ruling into Texas law, not go beyond it.

The bill passed on a party-line vote. It now goes to the Texas House for consideration.

Health expert continues to stress importance of MMR vaccine

Now confirmed are 422 cases of measles in Texas. Most cases are among unvaccinated people, including the death of a child.

Dr. Adam Ratner, Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, spoke to TPR’s "The Source" about the outbreak.

"What’s happening in Texas now is a choice," he said. "We have had a safe, effective measles vaccine for more than sixty years. We know how to prevent this."

Public Health How the measles outbreak is a preventable tragedy The West Texas measles outbreak continues to spread, and more children are being diagnosed with measles. Each case represents a system failure that a safe vaccine could have prevented. Why do parents turn away from vaccination and potentially endanger their own children and the health of the wider population? Dr. Adam Ratner, author of “Booster Shots,” joins the conversation. Listen • 49:55

Locals invited to honor cancer survivors in UT Health walk

Mays Cancer Center with UT Health San Antonio is hosting its annual 5k and 1-mile walk this Saturday in honor of cancer survivors and their families.

The annual event brings families, friends and loved ones together to support cancer survivors.

Along with family activities, the University Health Mobile Mammography Unit will be on-site from 8 a.m. to noon providing 2D and 3D mammograms for the community.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.