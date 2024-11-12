Michelin honors Mixtli; Narcan vending machine in Castle Hills; Pedestrian struck in police chase

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 84 and a low of 59. A cold front on Wednesday will push highs into the 70s. Little to no rain is expected over the next several days. However, a stronger cold front early next week may bring both rain and high temperatures in the 60s.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system south of Jamaica that is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression by this weekend. So far it poses a minimal threat to Central America. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

SAISD discusses plan to sell land for baseball stadium

The San Antonio ISD school board met in closed session on Monday night to discuss a proposal to sell land to the Missions baseball team.

The land sale is the final step needed for a plan to build a new stadium downtown for the minor league team.

SAISD officials said they plan to meet again before voting on the issue.

The next time the public can share their opinion on the sale with district officials will be next Monday, Nov. 18 at the regular board meeting.

Vending machine of overdose medication arrives in Castle Hills

The vending machine dispenses free Naloxone, a medicine that can reverse a potentially deadly overdose within minutes, and it is the first of many expected to be located in the San Antonio area.

The medication is better known by its brand name — Narcan — and San Antonio has a free supply of it funded by settlement money from opioid lawsuits.

The Narcan vending machine is in the lobby at Rise Recovery in Castle Hills. The organization has a second machine and is looking to place it in an urban location.

In June, the City of San Antonio declared opioids a public health crisis.

Sheriff's deputy strikes pedestrian during high speed car chase

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Benjamin Jaramillo was pursuing a vehicle he believed had a false temporary license plate.

Jaramillo lost control of his patrol vehicle near Eisenhauer Road and struck a pedestrian standing at an intersection.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Jaramillo was placed on administrative leave followed by administrative duty while the investigation takes place.

The incident is still under investigation by several units in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Bexar County District Attorney's Civil Rights Division.

County commissioners discuss veterans' issues today

Bexar County commissioners are expected to hear a year-end report from the county's military and veterans service center. It's intended to be essentially a state of the state type review of servicemembers and veterans in the region.

They will also recognize efforts to reduce veteran suicides and hear a report on the success of a treatment court for veterans with substance use disorders.

In other action, commissioners will consider tax breaks for Oxbow Real Estate for its projects, including residential, on Josephine and Elmira streets.

They'll also take up the distribution of the county's opioid legal settlement funds to 13 organizations that address opioid disorders.

Michelin's first Texas food guide honors Mixti and seven other local spots

Mixtli, a San Antonio restaurant on South Alamo Street, received a coveted Michelin star rating in the agency's first ever guide to Texas restaurants. It was one of 15 one star recipients in Texas and the only one in San Antonio.

The stars from Michelin are among the highest restaurant ratings in culinary scene across the world.

Mixtli, which means cloud in an Aztec language, creates menus from cultures across Mexico. Java Ingram, the emcee for the awards in Houston, said the judges believed Mixtli had grown from a bold culinary concept to a celebrated dining destination.

Nearly 60 restaurants across the state also earned a "recommended status" from the guide, including seven in San Antonio: 2M Smokehouse, Garcia's Mexican Food, Leche del Tigre, Little Em's Oyster Bar, Signature, Barbecue Station, and Nicosi Dessert Bar. The guide also highlighted Cullum’s Attaboy, Ladino, Southerleigh and the Jerk Shack.

TMA awards show lineup unveiled

The Texas Talent Musicians Association has announced the lineup for this year's Tejano Music Awards.

The event later this month will feature performances from Jay Perez, Solido, Stefani Montiel, and Avizo.

The lifetime achievement awards will be presented to "La Voz De Oro" David Marez and Tejano music pioneer and radio DJ Placido Salazar.

This will be the 44th year of the Tejano Music Awards. The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.