San Antonio restaurant Mixtli awarded coveted Michelin star rating in first-ever Texas guide

Mixtli on South Alamo Street in Southtown is one of the first 15 one star recipients in Texas and the only one in San Antonio.

The star ratings from Michelin are among the highest restaurant ratings in the culinary scene across the world. Mixtli, pronounced as “meesh-lee,” means ‘cloud’ in the Aztec language of Nahuatl, is the creation of chef’s Diego Galicia and Rico Torres who both received Michelin chef coats during the awards ceremony in Houston on Monday night.

Mixtli focuses on creating menus based on the regions of Mexico as a culinary exploration. It’s current menu, La Conquista: 1519 takes diners back to the 1500’s “beginning in the town Extremadura, Spain, birthplace of Hernan Cortez, stopping in Cuba, and then moving through the coast of Yucatan, Veracruz, trekking into the forests of Puebla and Morelos to finally reach the great Aztec city of Tenochtitlan,” according to it’s menu set.

Java Ingram, the emcee for the awards ceremony, said the judges believed Mixtli had grown from a bold culinary concept to a celebrated dining destination.

“Our Michelin inspectors were fascinated by the journey of Mixtli, which began five years ago as an experimental dinner party series in a converted rail car,” Ingram said.

Michelin, known as one of the most renowned food rating agencies on the planet, released its first Texas restaurant list during an awards ceremony in Houston tonight. pic.twitter.com/9IXCEOeEtw — Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) November 12, 2024

Stars are awarded and reassessed annually by anonymous judges who eat at the restaurants multiple times over several months. Those judges, according to Michelin, look for the “quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.”

Mixtli’s service staff received a separate award: Sommelier Hailey Pruitt and Bar Director Lauren Beckman were named the 2024 service award winners.

While Mixtli is the only San Antonio restaurant to take home a star, several others were listed in Michelin’s first ever guide to Texas. A handful were named Bib Gourmand, or restaurants that add the best value for your money. These include Cullum’s Attaboy, Ladino, Southerly, and the Jerk Shack.

Other San Antonio restaurants included in Michelin’s guide: Barbeque Station, Garcia’s Mexican Food, Leche de Tigre, Little Em’s Oyster Bar, Nicosi, Signature Restaurant, and 2M Steakhouse.