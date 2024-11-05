Election Day: Expect cool, sunny weather; bring physical ID; vote at any polling place, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 76 and a low of 62. Highs will remain in the high 70s through the weekend. Slight chance of rain before Saturday.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Rafael, currently south of Jamaica, to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. The NHC forecasts the system to weaken again before making landfall in Louisiana or East Texas by this weekend. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Screengrab / National Hurricane Center

Time to vote

Bexar County's Election Administrator Jacque Callanen predicted a strong turnout on Election Day today.

The polls are open at 302 voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast a ballot at any one of them.

A physical I.D. must be presented — but not one on a smart phone because the use of cell phones and electronics is not allowed in voting lines.

Callanen said long lines are expected, and poll workers will place voters in as many air-conditioned halls at voting sites as they can. A bottle of water or umbrella for shade is also suggested. It will be in the 60s and cloudy in the morning, but in the 70s and mostly sunny by the afternoon.

The elections administrator recommended voters study a sample ballot online before voting to reduce waiting times for themselves and other voters. Callanen said ballots, especially the one with the six amendments to the San Antonio City Charter, can take more than five minutes to read through.

A cold front moved through the area on Monday night, triggering some rain. Tuesday morning skies were expected to be overcast but the sun should break through by lunch time. Also, parents should check with their students' school districts — several are closed on Tuesday for the election.

Key races to watch

There have been wide swings in polling on whether Texas and its 40 electoral votes are in play or not.

The state's U.S. Senate race has consistently been closer to the margin of error, as the incumbent Ted Cruz seeks a third term — with a challenge from Dallas Congressman Colin Allred.

In Congress, Republican incumbents Chip Roy and Tony Gonzalez face challenges, along with Democrats Greg Casar and Henry Cuellar. In District 15 that runs from Seguin to McAllen, incumbent Republican Monica De La Cruz faces a close rematch against Democrat Michelle Vallejo.

On the state House level, there are only 10 close races, and three of them are in the San Antonio area. They include Districts 118, which pits Republican incumbent John Lujan against Democrat Kristian Carranza; District 121 has Republican Mark LaHood and Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift; and District 80, which sees Republican Don McLaughlin and Democrat Cecilia Castellano vying over the seat long held by the retiring Tracy King.

San Antonians have six propositions on the ballot.

Listen to special election coverage from NPR and TPR, tonight starting at 6.

Education San Antonio ISD teacher turns Election 2024 into a teachable moment An AP Government teacher at San Antonio ISD's Highlands High School is holding an election night watch party with his students to see if the results they predicted come to pass.

Jimenez Dinner organizers accepting meal requests

San Antonio's annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is accepting requests this month for homebound meals.

Homebound residents can dial 2-1-1, select Option 1, and let the operator know they'd like to request a meal for the 45th annual dinner.

Requests will be accepted through Nov. 22. Meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Climate change can cause long-term damage in children

Climate change-driven weather disasters can have a big impact on children’s health.

Pediatrician Debra Hendrickson said air pollution associated with wildfires and the fossil fuel industry can damage a child's developing respiratory system.

“They tend to develop smaller, stiffer lungs," she explained, "so they have reduced lung capacity, and that can have lifelong implications for their lifespan, for their health, for their job prospects.”

Hendrickson has written The Air They Breathe: A Pediatrician on the Frontlines of Climate Change, a book detailing the impact of climate change on children’s health, in which she outlines the crimes she believes have been committed against children.

Bioscience-Medicine Petrie Dish: Climate change — a crime against children Pediatrician Debra Hendrickson says climate change is the greatest crime ever committed against children. She's written a book detailing the impact of climate change on children's health and offers a call-to-action for parents and other adults to do something before it really is too late. Listen • 36:45

Stranded sea turtle heads back to the water

A Kemp's ridley sea turtle found stranded in Netherlands was returned to the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Fisherman off the Dutch coast found the female turtle, Boeier, last year.

The Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands oversaw the turtle's treatment and rehabilitating for minor injuries before it traveled across the Atlantic last month.

Boeier was released from a Galveston beach, and it was equipped with a tracking device.

Kemp's Ridley sea turtles are one of the most endangered species of sea turtles in the world.

A weekend cave concert may soothe frazzled nerves

At the end of a tumultuous news week, if people need some relief, they should consider a cello concert 100 feet underground on Saturday night outside of Boerne.

Cellist Joseph Kuipers will perform at Cave Without a Name , a variety of pieces, including the soothing "Hallelujah."

The cave puts on concerts in the Throne Room, its largest room. The tall ceilings and long space offer acoustics that attract both musicians and music lovers. A permanent stage and lighting transform it into a small concert venue.

The Dallas area musician studied in Switzerland and the New England Conservatory, and this is a return engagement for him at the Cave Without a Name. Buy tickets at CaveWithoutAName.com.