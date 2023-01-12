San Antonio writer explores and celebrates the philosophy of the Sikh religion

THURSDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — In " The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life ," San Antonio writer Simran Jeet Singh recounts his early life on the North Side of San Antonio. The book explains how the core tenets of the Sikh religion — love and service to others — helped him navigate the discrimination he often faced. As an adult, Singh has dedicated his life to the research and application of Sikh philosophy – for not only his life but for others who look to make meaningful changes in their lives.

What teachings of Sikh philosophy can be adopted to achieve personal happiness? How can we better connect to the people around us with differing views? How can you build empathy and gain a new perspective? How can we reprioritize the things that truly matter?

Guest: Simran Jeet Singh, Ph.D. , executive director of the Religion & Society Program at the Aspen Institute, a visiting professor of history and religion at Union Theological Seminary, and author of " The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life "

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, January 12.