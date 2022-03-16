Introducing: Out of Uniform

Casualty counts from Iraq and Afghanistan aren’t part of the news cycle anymore, but thousands of American service members still put on their uniforms every day, preparing for whatever mission is next. Post-9/11 veterans are piecing together what happened—what it all meant—and where to go from here.

Photographer Tim Kolczak is one of them. He saw combat in Iraq, and has made it his mission to document the lives of fellow veterans—and share their stories.

In Out Of Uniform, a co-production of Texas Public Radio and the Veterans Project, Tim travels the country talking with former service members about who they are, what motivates them, and, ultimately, their path to purpose.

These are unfiltered conversations—veteran to veteran—about how the military shapes people’s lives—and how hard it can be to leave the uniform behind.